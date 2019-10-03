Israel’s envoy to Australia recognizes discomfort made by court decision to release Leifer

Israel’s ambassador to Australia appears to come as close as a diplomat can to criticizing a court ruling from its own country.

“While Israeli lawcourts are independent, there are very many in Israel, including the State Prosecution, who find the recent legal decisions regarding Malka Leifer incomprehensible and are working avidly to overturn them,” Mark Sofer tweets.

“In their eyes, the case has gone on for far too long and nothing short of full justice can be acceptable. Uppermost in their minds is the immediate extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia to stand trial.”

The comments come a day after the Jerusalem District Court ordered Leifer be released to house arrest while a psychiatric panel convenes to determine whether she has been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia where she faces 74 charges of sex abuse.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court extended a stay on the decision as it mulls appeals from the defense and prosecution. A final ruling is expected in the coming days.

— Jacob Magid