The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre reopens after 2-month virus closure
Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopens to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church, situated in Jerusalem’s Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed, and resurrected. The Christian authorities managing the site closed it to visitors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but clerics maintained prayers inside the shuttered church throughout its closure.
Church authorities are limiting entrance to 50 people at a time, and require that those entering the cavernous site maintain social distance and avoid touching any of the church’s stones, icons or other religious items.
A typical day before the virus outbreak would bring thousands of faithful who kissed or placed their hands along the church’s surfaces.
— AP
Gantz thanks Netanyahu for ‘restraining the virus’
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz thanks Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu at the first cabinet meeting of the new government for his work in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is the opportunity, prime minister, to thank both you and the other members who have been active in dealing with the crisis and in restraining the virus,” Gantz says, addressing Netanyahu directly.
“We are now setting up the coronavirus cabinet and we need to see what can be done so that we can move forward, calm the economy and support the society,” he adds.
Gantz at cabinet meeting: We must work toward reconciliation in Israeli society
Benny Gantz, the alternate prime minister and defense minister, speaking at the first working cabinet meeting of the new government, says that it must work toward healing fissures in Israeli society.
Referring to Jerusalem Day, celebrated last Thursday and Friday, Gantz says “there is nothing like Jerusalem Day to talk about unity in a government that is a unity government.”
“There is nothing like Jerusalem to symbolize the beating heart of the State. We need to take this model of Jerusalem, and to realize that sometimes we have to yield to achieve reconciliation and unity in Israeli society,” he says, referring to the unity government deal reached between his Blue and White party and Likud.
“We need to work for unity to expand and for reconciliation to increase,” he continues.
Netanyahu: Chief task now in coronavirus fight is economic comeback
Netanyahu, at the cabinet meeting, says the new government will “continue to face the danger of the coronavirus,” albeit adding that “the task we are currently dealing with is the economic task.”
“First and foremost, we want to work together to get people back to work. I discussed this with the finance minister several times last week,” he says. “I instructed him to increase the budget of the economic plan to NIS 100 billion.”
Without expanding, Netanyahu promises to “introduce programs that will bring jobs.”
Netanyahu: Threatening Israel puts Iran in ‘great danger’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran not to threaten Israel with destruction, saying the Iranians “will put themselves in a great danger.”
Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says, “You heard Khamenei threaten us with extermination. Everyone who threatens us puts themselves in great danger.”
During a speech marking Iran’s anti-Israel Quds Day, Khamenei said Israel’s establishment was an unequaled “crime against humanity,” repeated his characterization of the Jewish state as “a cancerous tumor” and said it was the creation of “Westerners and Jewish corporation owners.”
Netanyahu says Israeli is “constantly working to oppose Iran’s attempt to put weapons into Syria that could endanger the State of Israel.”
Netanyahu at cabinet meeting: Government represents ‘all of the people of Israel’
Opening the first working cabinet meeting of the new government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Jerusalem Day, which was celebrated in Israel on Thursday and Friday, “received extra meaning” with US President Donald Trump’s “historic recognition of Jeruaslem as our eternal capital.”
Referring to the new unity government formed by his Likud party and Blue and White, Netanyahu says that “the government represents all of the people of Israel.”
He says the first two decisions of the new cabinet will be to form the security cabinet and a new “corona cabinet.”
“We have fought this virus and fought it well but we still have a lot to do,” he says.
Creation of new ministries, office for Gantz dropped from cabinet meeting agenda
The first cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government will not discuss the founding of new ministries or a new office for defense minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz, Channel 12 news reports.
The meeting is to be held hours before Netanyahu is set to make history by becoming Israel’s first sitting prime minister on trial when he is scheduled to appear at the Jerusalem District Court for a plea hearing at which he will hear the charges read out against him: bribery, fraud and breach of trust in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two others.
The cabinet meeting comes less than a week after the new government — with a record-breaking 34 ministers — was sworn in, ending over a year of political deadlock and sealing a coalition agreement between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party.
Knesset speaker Levin: Opening of PM’s trial ‘low point for the Israeli legal system’
Newly appointed Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin tears into law enforcement and the judiciary over the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to start this afternoon.
“The day of the opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial will be remembered as one of the low points of the Israeli legal system,” Levin of Likud said in a statement.
“The charges against the prime minister are unprecedented in Western democracies. Their place, if at all, was in the ethical and non-criminal sphere, and not for the world’s top jurists,” he writes. “The State of Israel needs a fair, equitable and non-selective law enforcement system. Therefore, the trial that opens today is not just Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, it is a trial of the future of Israeli democracy and the future of its law enforcement system.”
“I, like millions of Israeli citizens, stand with the prime minister today. Next to the truth. Alongside justice,” he concludes.
Bringing back coronavirus supplies, El Al plane land in Turkey for first time in 10 years
An El Al plane lands in Turkey for the first time in 10 years as part of an operation to bring medical supplies to Israel.
The aircraft, a Dreamliner converted into a cargo plane, will deliver Turkish-made medical supplies from Istanbul to Israel as part of several flights planned over the next few days.
Lapid slams ministers planning to join protest outside PM’s trial
Opposition leader Yair Lapid slams the announcement by a number of Knesset members and ministers from the Likud party that they will join a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial set to open this afternoon at the Jerusalem District Court.
“Ministers joining Netanyahu at court, including ministers responsible for law enforcement, is a national disgrace that will never be forgotten. This is the real coup attempt,” Lapid writes on Twitter.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as several Likud MKs, have said they will attend.
The trial opens at 3 p.m.
South Korea reports 25 new virus cases as small outbreaks continue
South Korea reports 25 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, amid a continuation of small-scale outbreaks in the country.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures take the country’s total to 11,190 with 266 deaths. The agency says 10,213 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.
It says 17 of the 25 new patients were locally infected while the rest eight came from overseas.
South Korea eased much of its strict social distancing rules in early May before it saw a sudden uptick in the number of cases associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district. Health authorities say they’ve confirmed a total of 225 cases linked to Itaewon cubs as of Sunday noon.
— AP
Iranian fuel shipment reaches Venezuelan waters
The first of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel and oil products entered Venezuelan waters on Saturday, a Venezuelan government official says.
“The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami writes on Twitter after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune.
The fleet is carrying about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline according to media reports, and arrives amid tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and Iran.
Venezuela had said its navy and air force would escort the tankers after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
— AFP
Rivlin welcomes release of Israeli jailed in Peru over suspected drug smuggling
President Reuven Rivlin welcomes the release to house arrest of Hodaya Monsonego, arrested approximately nine months ago in Lima for her alleged involvement in an attempt to smuggle a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Israel.
“Thank you to the Peruvian authorities for their response to my request regarding Hodaya Monsonego. I hope this is a step towards her full release soon,” Rivlin says in a tweet.
In February Rivlin wrote a letter to the president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, asking him to grant clemency to Monsonego, who suffers from “medical issues and has been diagnosed with limited cognitive ability” which impairs her judgment, according to a statement sent out by the president’s office. Rivlin stressed that the young woman has no previous criminal record and that it is “reasonable to believe that her unique condition…led her to be involved in the alleged matter unintentionally.”
Israeli jailed in Peru over suspected drug smuggling released to house arrest
An Israeli woman jailed in Peru over allegations of attempted drug smuggling is released to house arrest.
The Ynet news site reports that Hodaya Monsonego has been transferred to the home of a member of Lima’s Jewish community.
Monsonego, 24, was arrested approximately nine months ago in Lima for her alleged involvement in an attempt to smuggle a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Israel.
In a report aired February on Channel 12, her family said that Monsonego is mentally impaired and that she was likely exploited by a friend and the friend’s relative, who, according to the report, was the mastermind of the operation.
As heatwave breaks, masks again required in public, at school
Masks are now again required to be worn by students in schools and by all Israelis outdoors.
The Health Ministry had lifted the requirement last week due to the severe heat wave affecting the country.
