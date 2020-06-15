The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Thousands at Jerusalem protest seek lifeline for culture
Thousands of people are rallying outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on behalf of the country’s ailing cultural industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, reports say.
Prominent singers, actors and other workers are demanding government help to bail out the industry.
Israel knows annexation will hurt burgeoning Gulf ties — official
Israel is well aware that West Bank annexation would impair burgeoning ties with Gulf states, a diplomatic official tells Army Radio.
“It’s obvious to us that the pace of relations between Israel and Gulf states will slow or be halted as a result of annexation,” the official says, days after a UAE diplomat penned an op-ed in an Israeli newspaper against the move.
Jordan snubs Netanyahu, Gantz over annexation — report
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is not taking phone calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Hashemite kingdom seethes over Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, the Palestinian Ma’an news agency reports.
The Jordanian leadership is also being coy with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and is refusing to set a date for a meeting on the annexation plans, the report says, citing a Jordanian official.
