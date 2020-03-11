Lives of older people are at stake — Netanyahu

The Health Ministry’s director general says anyone in Israel who develops a fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath will henceforth be instructed to enter quarantine to rule out possible coronavirus infection.

He says quarantine should be maintained until 48 hours after symptoms disappear.

“It doesn’t mean you have coronavirus, it doesn’t mean you need to be examined. It means we’re taking a protective step,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says.