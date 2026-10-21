Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Man charged over London assault of 3 Jewish women, including mother pushing stroller

Today, 2:49 pm
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Footage posted to social media by Jewish volunteer security organization Shomrim showing an assault on Jewish women in Stamford Hill, north London, October 20, 2026. (Screenshot/Shomrim via X)
Footage posted to social media by Jewish volunteer security organization Shomrim showing an assault on Jewish women in Stamford Hill, north London, October 20, 2026. (Screenshot/Shomrim via X)

A man is charged over the assault of three Jewish women in London, including a mother pushing her baby in a stroller.

Abdisamad Siad, 33, is charged with three counts of assault by beating over the Monday attacks. He does not appear to have been charged with hate crimes.

Siad pleaded not guilty pleas to the three charges and was remanded into custody, the BBC reports.

Victims told the Shomrim security group they believed they were targeted because they were visibly Jewish.

According to the BBC, Siad was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over an unrelated attack on another woman.

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