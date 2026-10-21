Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Man charged over London assault of 3 Jewish women, including mother pushing stroller
A man is charged over the assault of three Jewish women in London, including a mother pushing her baby in a stroller.
Abdisamad Siad, 33, is charged with three counts of assault by beating over the Monday attacks. He does not appear to have been charged with hate crimes.
Siad pleaded not guilty pleas to the three charges and was remanded into custody, the BBC reports.
Victims told the Shomrim security group they believed they were targeted because they were visibly Jewish.
According to the BBC, Siad was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over an unrelated attack on another woman.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- PM shares plea from families of fallen soldiers for Winter to withdraw from election; bereaved mother on slate pushes back
- ‘We are ready to eradicate your evil from the region,’ writes senior Iranian official in Hebrew post
- Araghchi says Iran is ready for diplomacy, but ‘fully prepared to defend ourselves’
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