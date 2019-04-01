Brazil’s Bolsonaro arrives at Western Wall, with Netanyahu, on trailblazing visit

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met earlier today with UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov.

According to a Palestinian source quoted by Channel 13 news, Hamas raised the issue of the conditions of Hamas prisoners held in Israeli jails following recent riots in which two Israeli guards were stabbed. Haniyeh warned that prisoner agitation could raise tensions between the sides.

Hamas officials told Mladenov prisoners will take unspecified steps if the “attacks” against them aren’t stopped. They asked Mladenov to intervene.

The sides also reportedly discussed international projects in the Strip as part of ceasefire understandings between Hamas and Israel.