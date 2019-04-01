The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Report: Hamas chief and UN envoy meet, talk prisoners’ conditions, Gaza projects
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met earlier today with UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov.
According to a Palestinian source quoted by Channel 13 news, Hamas raised the issue of the conditions of Hamas prisoners held in Israeli jails following recent riots in which two Israeli guards were stabbed. Haniyeh warned that prisoner agitation could raise tensions between the sides.
Hamas officials told Mladenov prisoners will take unspecified steps if the “attacks” against them aren’t stopped. They asked Mladenov to intervene.
The sides also reportedly discussed international projects in the Strip as part of ceasefire understandings between Hamas and Israel.
Bolsonaro’s visit to Jerusalem’s Old City, Western Wall in pictures
Here are photos of Brazilian Presiden Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Jerusalem’s Old City and Western Wall a short time ago.
Two soldiers lightly injured during a military drill
Two soldiers have been lightly injured by a firecracker during a military exercise in southern Israel’s Tze’elim Base.
The two were taken to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center for treatment. The army says the incident is being investigated.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro arrives at Western Wall, with Netanyahu, on trailblazing visit
Braving the Jerusalem rain, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is joined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Western Wall.
Bolsonaro thus becomes the first foreign head of state to visit the contested site together with a senior Israeli official.
Blue and White: Never has there been a PM who lied and slandered so much
Blue and White is now hitting back at Netanyahu. “Never has there been a prime minister who lied and slandered so much,” the party says in a statement.
“He should explain where the millions of shekels that funded his [online] network of lies came from. And how did he pay without reporting it?”
Netanyahu: Likud is ‘almost only party’ without an online fake news operation
Netanyahu goes on to claim Likud is “almost the only party” not to run fake accounts online.
He says Blue and White has “bots [working for it] in the media…[and] an army of bots online. They’re running the most deceitful campaign ever.”
He claims the media is lying to the citizenry “from dawn to dusk.”
Netanyahu: Report on Likud fake news network is a ‘lie’ and ‘libel’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the report of a Likud fake news network is a “lie” and “libel” propagated by his opponents and the media.
At a special news conference to address the report, the premier says, “Our opponents have no way to counter our achievements” and thus every other day invent “a new libelous tale.
“Today they outdid themselves…[with] the bot libel,” he says. “Boldly, with interminable arrogance, they lie, they say you people speaking online aren’t real.”
He says “almost all of the examples” of supposed fake news accounts provided by the report, “maybe all of them, have been revealed to be real people.”
He introduces one such person sitting beside him, Giora, who he says is identified on Twitter by the moniker Captain George. “Tell me Giora, are you a real person? Are you a bot?” he asks. “Giora says what he thinks. It’s such a huge lie.”
Islamic Jihad group denies it is planning major attack on Gaza border
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group denies reports it is planning a large-scale attack on the Gaza border.
Nafez Azzam, a member of the group’s political bureau, says in a statement “there is no truth to this news propagated by Israel.”
He claims Israel “is trying to spread confusion in the Palestinian arena” in order to justify attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Court issues stay on demolition order for home of Israeli teen’s killer
The High Court of Justice has frozen the planned demolition of the home of Palestinian Arafat Irfaiya, suspected in the February rape and murder of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem.
A judge has issued a temporary injunction to study a petition filed by Irfaiya’s family.
Likud: On April 9 the ‘bots’ are surging to the polling stations
Likud has issued a video lambasting accusations the party is running a fake news social media network.
“They’re calling you, Likud voters, ‘bots,'” it says. “They won’t believe how many ‘bots’ are active in Likud. On April 9 the ‘bots’ are surging to the polling stations.
“We won’t let them bring the right down,” it says.
Several alleged Likud fake account holders speak out, say they’re real people
Some of the alleged Likud fake account holders mentioned in reports by the New York Times and Yedioth Ahronoth are speaking out.
One of the Twitter users named in the report as being a fake account tells the 103FM radio station that his account has been online since 2010. Ziv Knobler denies being part of an organized Likud campaign or receiving money from the party. Knobler says he is considering suing the paper over the report.
Another user, Giora, whose runs the Twitter account “Captain George,” tells the station, “I am not a bot, I am not a robot, I am 63 and will soon have my 64th birthday.
“On my profile it shows I have been active since December 2017,” Giora says. He also denies receiving payment or being part of a campaign network.
The news stories cited a report by Israeli social media watchdog Big Bots Project. Led by activists and tech experts Noam Rotem and Yuval Adam, Big Bot Project has organized several hackathons to uncover bot networks aimed at influencing the election.
Gantz: Netanyahu leading campaign of info-terrorism against Israelis
More from Gantz on Likud’s alleged fake news network. The Blue and White chief says “Netanyahu is leading a campaign of info-terrorism against the citizens of Israel.”
He says, “In recent months Israelis have been inundated with messaging and fake news on digital platforms.”
He says the information in today’s report by the New York Times and Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth is only “the tip of the iceberg.
“There’s a whole infrastructure here paid for with big money…an infrastructure Netanyahu is using to steal the election.”
Gantz, Lapid on fake social media accounts: PM trying to play people for fools
In a press conference responding to a report on Likud’s alleged network of fake social media accounts, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz says the prime minister “has nothing left but to spread lies and poison. Netanyahu’s house of cards is falling down.”
He adds: “I’m sure there will be more lies spread. Netanyahu can smear me as much as he likes, it won’t make a difference. I will win.”
His No. 2 Yair Lapid says the premier “has had enough of running in free elections. So he has decided to cheat.”
“Bibi is trying to play the people for fools. Don’t believe anything you hear from Netanyahu in the last week of the elections,” he says.
Likud demands pollsters release data on Lapid’s perceived suitability for PM
Likud accuses pollsters of misleading voters by not publishing the public’s view on Yair Lapid’s suitability for the post of prime minister.
Polls regularly release public opinion on Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz’s popularity. But Likud says that as Gantz and his number 2 Lapid have agreed to “rotate” the post if they form the next government, Lapid’s suitability should also be under review.
Ashkenazi: Growing Haredi population that doesn’t work, pay taxes is ‘dangerous’
Blue and White’s Gabi Ashkenazi says a growing ultra-Orthodox population that does not work, study or pay taxes is unsustainable, calling the situation “dangerous” for Israeli society.
He says under the party’s model outstanding Torah students will receive exemption from military service, in similar vein to star athletes, but the rest will be required to serve the country.
Netanyahu, Putin discuss ‘regional issues’ in phone call
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone.
The two discussed military cooperation and “regional issues,” Netanyahu’s office says.
The conversation comes days after a deadly strike in Syria that has been attributed to Israel.
Gabbay calls for immediate probe of Likud’s alleged fake news network
Labor chief Avi Gabbay calls for an immediate investigation of an alleged network of fake social media accounts promoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Bibi’s web of deceit and fraud has been revealed,” he says. “Investigate it now, so Israeli leadership will not be stolen away. Netanyahu will cross every red line to stop himself from being indicted.”
