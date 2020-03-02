Netanyahu expected to speak in one hour

Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader MK Amir Peretz says his alliance’s poor showing of 6-7 seats in exit polls was due to Blue and White’s campaign that “turned on us.

“We knew the whole would end up less than its parts,” he tells party activists at the faction’s election-day headquarters.

“We acted out of responsibility to ensure a large bloc that had a chance to form a government and set us on a new path. We acted responsibly. We signed a vote-sharing agreement with Blue and White, and backed [leader] Benny Gantz completely.”

He adds: “But at critical moments [in the campaign, Blue and White] launched an irresponsible campaign against us.”

He insists, “We’re the peace camp, we’re the equality camp,” and vows to continue to fight for what the alliance believes in.

The left-wing faction’s complaint at Blue and White echoes the criticism of Arab Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh, who said earlier tonight, “We did our part, but Blue and White failed to do theirs.”