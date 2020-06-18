Netanyahu, Gantz meet on state budget, fail to resolve disagreements

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met today to try to resolve their disagreements over whether to pass a one-year or two-year state budget.

Netanyahu supports passing a single-year budget only, while Gantz wants to stick to coalition agreements that require a two-year budget, the report says.

The two met today with Finance Ministry officials, who all backed Netanyahu, Channel 12 reports, citing the instability and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

But Gantz is believed to fear Netanyahu wants to leave himself the option of creating a crisis surrounding the next budget in 2021 in nine months’ time, to allow him to break up the government and call new elections.

The two agreed to meet again in the coming days to try to resolve the matter.