Netanyahu holds talks with experts on tech solution amid worries over tracking

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he is holding consultations with experts on further steps the country can take to stymie the coronavirus.

“Under consideration are ways to maximize scientific capabilities in order to advance the ability to deal with the coronavirus,” his office says.

The discussion includes senior public health officials, as well as the head of the Defense Ministry’s unit for developing arms and technological infrastructure and the head of the Economy Ministry’s Innovation Authority.

The discussion comes a day after Netanyahu said Israel may begin using anti-terror technology to track the paths of infected Israelis, raising alarms about invasions of privacy.

According to Channel 13 news, some ministers are opposed to using the technology, expressing privacy concerns, while others draft a steering document on how it may be used.

A cabinet meeting by video is scheduled for later Sunday night.