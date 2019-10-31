The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu says appeasement increasing Iran’s regional aggression
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is becoming increasingly brazen, because no one has addressed its aggression in the region.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for IDF officers, the prime minister says Israel will not hesitate to mount a “tough” response to any attack by the Islamic Republic.
“The area around us is turbulent and stormy. The threats are popping up in every corner — in Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and also in Iraq, Yemen and directly in Iran,” Netanyahu says. “Iranian and pro-Iranian forces are working nonstop to arm themselves.”
“Iran’s brazenness is increasing because there is no response, but Israel will not turn the other cheek… we won’t hesitate to deliver a tough blow to anyone who tries to harm us.”
Turkey says discussing return of 18 Syrian troops with Russia
Turkey’s defense minister says 18 Syrian government soldiers have been captured during its military operations in northeast Syria, including two who are wounded.
Hulusi Akar, defense minister, says during a visit to Turkish border units, that Ankara is in talks with Russia to hand over the captured soldiers. His comments were carried on the official ministry website Thursday. It was not clear when the soldiers were captured but the minister said they were taken southwest of the town of Ras al-Ayn, which has been at the center of a Turkish military invasion of northeastern Syria.
Turkey halted its military operation into Syria through two separate cease-fires brokered by the U.S. and Russia. Under the deal, Kurdish fighters would withdraw to 30 kilometers (19 miles) away from the Turkish border and Syrian government forces would take positions along the borders.
Iraq president vows early polls when new electoral law passed
Iraq’s president calls for a new election law and says he will approve early elections once it is enacted, in response to anti-government protests.
President Barham Salih expresses support for the protesters in a prime-time address this afternoon, but says the sweeping changes they are calling for would need to be enacted through constitutional means. He says Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has expressed a willingness to resign once political leaders agree on a replacement.
Iraq has seen two waves of mass protests this month, with at least 250 protesters killed in clashes with security forces. The protesters have demanded the resignation of the government and the overhaul of the political system put in place after the 2003 US-led invasion.
Israel approved more than 2,300 settlement homes — watchdog
Israel approves the construction of 2,342 settler homes in the West Bank, according to settlement watchdog Peace Now.
It says the decision was made on October 10 and that 59 percent of the new homes will be erected in “settlements that Israel likely may evacuate under a peace agreement” with the Palestinians.
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing at Israeli drone
Hezbollah is taking responsibility for firing an anti-aircraft missile at an Israeli drone earlier today, saying it forced the UAV to retreat from Lebanese airspace.
“Fighters of the Islamic resistance confronted a hostile drone in southern Lebanon’s skies with the appropriate weapons and forced it to leave [the area],” Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television network reports.
Initial reports in Lebanese media said that an Israeli spy drone was shot down over the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold.
But in a statement, the IDF said an anti-aircraft missile was “launched over Lebanese territory” toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.
Florida high school principal who doubted Holocaust is fired
A high school principal in Florida who told a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been fired.
The Palm Beach County school board voted 5-2 to fire William Latson on ground of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.” Latson was principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton.
The Palm Beach Post reports the official justification for Latson’s termination was failure to return messages from school district officials in the days after his comments made international news.
Latson’s attorney has vowed to appeal the decision in state administrative court.
Several Spanish River teachers spoke on behalf of Latson yesterday, describing him as a kind and tolerant administrator whose words were twisted in a national media frenzy.
Death toll from Yemen’s war hits 100,000 since 2015 — watchdog
A database project that tracks violence says Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, says in a report released earlier today that the war’s death toll includes more than 12,000 civilians killed in attacks directly targeting civilians.
The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation began with the 2014 takeover of northern and central Yemen by Iran-aligned rebels, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. Months later, in March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched its air campaign to prevent the rebels, known as Houthis, from overrunning the country’s south.
Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthi rebels have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and have targeted vessels in the Red Sea.
Court says accused child abuser Malka Leifer must undergo key psych evaluation
The Jerusalem District Court orders alleged serial child rapist Malka Leifer to appear before a psychiatric panel that will determine whether she has been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia.
Judge Chana Lomp’s decision comes two days after Leifer’s attorneys informed the court that their client would not cooperate with the panel, which. they claim, will be biased against her.
The decision will require prison guards to compel Leifer to go to the panel in order for her to be evaluated.
The State Prosecutor’s Office also files a request to have all information from the trial passed along to the panel to give them a full picture of Leifer’s mental state. Without it, Leifer would likely have to be hospitalized for three weeks in order to be re-evaluated from scratch. This would likely delay the decision which the court ordered the panel to make by December 10, a source with knowledge of the proceedings tells The Times of Israel.
Lomp has now given the opportunity for Leifer’s attorneys to respond to the state’s request before passing the file on to the panel. A decision on the matter could come as quickly as later today, the source says.
Proceedings against Leifer have lasted over five years, during which Australia has continuously demanded that she be extradited back to Melbourne where she faces 74 charges of child sex abuse.
North Korea fires short-range projectiles amid stalled talks
North Korea on fired two projectiles into its eastern sea, an apparent resumption of weapons tests aimed at ramping up pressure on Washington over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations, according to officials in South Korea and Japan.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say the weapons were fired from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and flew about 370 kilometers (230 miles) across the country at a height of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) before landing off its eastern coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff urged the North to “immediately stop actions that do not help efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”
The military didn’t immediately confirm whether the weapons were ballistic missiles or rocket artillery. The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in described them as short-range projectiles.
The launches follow statements of displeasure by top North Korean officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands that the Trump administration ease crippling sanctions and pressure on their country.
Analysts say the North could dial up its weapons demonstrations in the coming weeks as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the nuclear diplomacy.
IDF confirms Hezbollah targeted drone in Lebanon, but says it missed
The Israeli military denies a Lebanese claim that one of its drones was shot down over southern Lebanon by the Hezbollah terror group.
An anti-aircraft missile was indeed fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle from Lebanon, but the drone was not harmed, the army says.
“A short while ago, anti-aircraft fire was detected from Lebanese territory at an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle. The aircraft was not damaged,” the army says in a statement.
Lebanese media says Israeli drone downed in south
Lebanese media reports that an Israeli drone was shot down over southern Lebanon.
This is not immediately confirmed by the Israeli military.
Footage from the Lebanese village of Nabatieh that was shared on social media appears to show an anti-aircraft missile being fired into the air. An explosion was also seen in the area.
US conducts first Syria border patrol since pullback
US forces are patrolling part of Syria’s border with Turkey in the first such move since Washington withdrew troops from the area earlier this month, an AFP correspondent reports.
Five armored vehicles bearing US flags patrolled a strip of the frontier north of the town of Qahtaniyah, an area where regime forces were expected to deploy as part of a deal with Turkey, the correspondent said.
The patrol was accompanied by Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main US ally in the years-long battle against the Islamic State group.
US forces used to patrol the section of border north of Qahtaniyah before Washington announced its pullback on October 6.
Car bomb in Turkish-held part of Syria kills at least 8
A car bomb kills at least eight people in a vegetable market in a northern region of Syria held by Turkish-led forces.
Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency says another 14 people were wounded in the attack. It said the explosives were packed into a refrigerator truck.
Turkish-led forces captured Afrin from Syrian Kurdish fighters early last year. The area is controlled by Syrian fighters allied with Turkey, who have been accused by rights groups of seizing land and property . The area sees sporadic attacks and other violence.
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency also reported the attack, saying nine people were killed and 20 wounded. It said the blast ignited a nearby patrol station and caused damage to surrounding homes and shops.
No one has claimed the attack.
Turkey launched another cross-border operation earlier this month, invading northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters who had partnered with US forces against the Islamic State group. The invasion came after President Donald Trump ordered American forces to step aside.
Ankara views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as an extension of the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey.
Senior Arab lawmakers set to meet Gantz for coalition talks
Senior Joint List MKs will meet Blue and White chief Benny Gantz at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday in Kfar Maccabiah, a spokesman for a spokesman for Ayman Odeh, the head of the alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, says.
Odeh and fellow Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi will attend the meeting with Gantz, according to the spokesman.
— Adam Rasgon
Gantz, Lapid join second round of unity talks with Likud
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and party no. 2 Yair Lapid join negotiators for another round of coalition talks with Likud party representatives today.
Representatives from both parties met yesterday to discuss forming a broad unity government, but they have failed to yield progress as the two largest parties remain divided on a number of matters.
Likud negotiator MK Yariv Levin says Gantz unexpectedly joined the talks held near Tel Aviv earlier today as a publicity stunt.
