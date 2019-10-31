Netanyahu says appeasement increasing Iran’s regional aggression

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is becoming increasingly brazen, because no one has addressed its aggression in the region.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for IDF officers, the prime minister says Israel will not hesitate to mount a “tough” response to any attack by the Islamic Republic.

“The area around us is turbulent and stormy. The threats are popping up in every corner — in Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and also in Iraq, Yemen and directly in Iran,” Netanyahu says. “Iranian and pro-Iranian forces are working nonstop to arm themselves.”

“Iran’s brazenness is increasing because there is no response, but Israel will not turn the other cheek… we won’t hesitate to deliver a tough blow to anyone who tries to harm us.”