Netanyahu: Threatening Israel puts Iran in ‘great danger’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran not to threaten Israel with destruction, saying the Iranians “will put themselves in a great danger.”

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says, “You heard Khamenei threaten us with extermination. Everyone who threatens us puts themselves in great danger.”

During a speech marking Iran’s anti-Israel Quds Day, Khamenei said Israel’s establishment was an unequaled “crime against humanity,” repeated his characterization of the Jewish state as “a cancerous tumor” and said it was the creation of “Westerners and Jewish corporation owners.”

Netanyahu says Israeli is “constantly working to oppose Iran’s attempt to put weapons into Syria that could endanger the State of Israel.”