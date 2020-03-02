Netanyahu walks on stage at Tel Aviv Expo

Benny Gantz speaks to supporters at the party’s election-day headquarters.

“We’re at the end of one of the worst election campaigns Israel has ever known,” he says. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the effort and work you invested.”

He acknowledges the disappointment in the party at lackluster exit poll results, saying, “I tell you honestly, I understand and share the feeling of disappointment and pain, it’s not what we wanted to happen. If these are the results, it’s not what will bring Israel to the right path.”

But, he adds, “there’s a half-full cup. A bit over a year ago we embarked on this journey, linked up our parties and our principles, and we won’t surrender either one.”

Bottom line, he says: Blue and White will not fall apart.

“This was the basest campaign in Israel’s history. Lies and slander were told about me. They thought I’d blink. But that didn’t happen, and it won’t happen.

“At the end of the day, the results may be identical in their political meaning to the results of April last year” — when Netanyahu couldn’t form a government.

“Then, when we went to the opposition we remained unified, strong and loyal to our path. I want to tell you that we will remain unified, strong and loyal to our path, because it’s a good path. We owe it to our voters to stick to our path.”

Or, in other words: We’re still in this fight, and we may still be able to force a unity government.