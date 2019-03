The New Zealand Jewish Council sends condolences and offer of support in the wake of deadly attacks on New Zealand mosques.

Organization says it is “sickened and devastated” by attacks in Christchurch and offers assistance.

“We offer our full assistance and support to the Muslim community and stand united with it against the scourge of terrorism and racism,” the statement reads.

At least 40 people were killed and 20 injured in armed assaults by a suspected white nationalist on two crowded Christchurch mosques.