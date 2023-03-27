Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Police arrest 53 in nationwide protests

By ToI Staff Today, 12:52 am Edit
Police and a protester near the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Police and a protester near the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Police make 53 arrests in total today as a result of anti-government protests and pro-overhaul demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and elsewhere.

Most of the arrests, 33, were made in Tel Aviv where anti-overhaul protesters attempted multiple times to breach police barriers and make their way onto the Ayalon Highway. Officers used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protesters there.

In Jerusalem, right-wing protesters attacked an Arab taxi driver, shouted hateful chants at another driver, and attempted to surround an Arab youth who was walking by one area of the protest and was pulled to safety.

Police say an investigation was opened into the attack on the cab driver.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.