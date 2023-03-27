Police arrest 53 in nationwide protests

Police make 53 arrests in total today as a result of anti-government protests and pro-overhaul demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and elsewhere.

Most of the arrests, 33, were made in Tel Aviv where anti-overhaul protesters attempted multiple times to breach police barriers and make their way onto the Ayalon Highway. Officers used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protesters there.

In Jerusalem, right-wing protesters attacked an Arab taxi driver, shouted hateful chants at another driver, and attempted to surround an Arab youth who was walking by one area of the protest and was pulled to safety.

Police say an investigation was opened into the attack on the cab driver.