Protesters begin gathering outside PM’s residence for dueling demonstrations

Dozens of protesters have begun gathering outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s official residence for a pair of dueling demonstrations.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters have been holding regular rallies outside the residence on Jerusalem’s Balfour Street, calling on the premier to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges. Rallies against Netanyahu’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic have also been held.

In addition to the opponents of Netanyahu, his supporters are holding a counterprotest this evening.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the demonstrations, with a large number of police on hand to keep the sides apart.

There have been occasional scenes of violence at recent protests, and police are reportedly wary of this. Protesters have also accused police of using excessive force during the demonstrations.