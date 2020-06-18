Reporting 34 new virus cases, Palestinians say sources unclear

In response to John Bolton’s claim that Benjamin Netanyahu doubted Jared Kushner as the US administration’s pointman on Middle East peace, the Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu “has complete faith in Jared Kushner’s abilities and resolve, and rejects any description to the contrary.”

Kushner, it says, “has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East. The US administration’s Middle East team, led by Kushner, successfully formulated President Trump’s principles into the Vision for Peace, offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region.”

He also “contributed to President Trump’s historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the US embassy to Israel’s capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights” and “helped advance Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

“With these accomplishments alone and under President Trump’s leadership, Kushner has already achieved what others before him did not accomplish.”