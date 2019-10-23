Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border — state media

Russian forces are crossing the Euphrates River in Syria and headed for the border with Turkey, state media reported Wednesday, under a deal for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces.

The Rossiya-24 television channel and TASS news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying the convoy of Russian military police had crossed the river at noon (0900 GMT) and “advanced towards the Syrian-Turkish border.”

Russian Military Police cross the Euphrates River and enter northern Syria "as part of the agreement between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan," state TV reports. pic.twitter.com/ilV4xtQs7g — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) October 23, 2019

The agreement will see Russian military police and Syrian border guards “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters and their weapons from within 30 kilometers (18 miles) of the Turkish-Syrian border.

This withdrawal must be finalized within 150 hours.

It was reached after marathon talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday.

It will also see Turkey preserve a “safe zone” inside Syria about 120 kilometers long (75 miles) and 32 kilometers deep. Russia and Turkey will eventually launch joint patrols along the zone.

— AFP