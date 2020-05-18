The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Sentencing in Duma case set for later in summer
The Lod District Court says it will hold a hearing on sentencing for Amiram Ben-Uliel on June 9, before making a final decision sometime later.
While he was cleared of belonging to a terror organization, he was convicted of conspiracy to carry out a hate crime, and the verdict treats his attack on the Palestinian Dawabsha family as terror, which could affect sentencing.
Right-wing lawmakers have pushed in recent years, without success, to legislate a death penalty for terrorists.
Right-wing legal group bemoans conviction in Duma firebombing
The right-wing Honenu legal aid group is decrying the conviction of Amiram Ben Uliel on three counts of murder for killing three members of a Palestinian family in a 2015 firebombing.
“This is a black day for the State of Israel,” the head of the group says, according to Israel National News. “A day when an Israeli court lent a hand to convicting a man whose innocence cried out to the heavens.”
Duma firebombing suspect guilty of murder
The Lod District Court has found the primary suspect in the 2015 firebombing of a Palestinian family’s home guilty of murdering three members of the Dawabsha family.
In addition to three counts of murder, Amiram Ben Uliel was convicted of two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson. The court acquitted him on charges of membership in a terror organization.
— Jacob Magid
Jewish terror suspect faces verdict in deadly 2015 Duma firebombing
The Lod District Court court is set to hand down its verdict this morning in the murder trial of the primary suspect in the 2015 firebombing of a Palestinian family’s home in the West Bank village of Duma.
Amiram Ben-Uliel is suspected of hurling a Molotov cocktail into a home in the West Bank village of Duma in July 2015, killing three members of the Dawabsha family sleeping inside, including a baby.
Ben-Uliel is one of two suspects who have been indicted on terror charges in the attack. The second, an accomplice who’s name has not been released as he was a minor at the time of the attack, reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office last May in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
According to the indictment against him, Ben-Uliel and a teen accomplice planned to carry out an attack against Palestinians as revenge for a fatal drive-by shooting days earlier.
When the younger accomplice failed to show at the rendezvous point in July 2015, Ben-Uliel decided to carry out the attack on his own, the charge sheet says. He entered the Duma village and sprayed Hebrew graffiti on one home, then hurled Molotov cocktails through the windows of a pair of homes. The first building was empty, but in the second slept the members of the Dawabsha family. Eighteen-month-old Ali Saad Dawabsha was burned to death along with his parents, Riham and Saad, while 4-year-old Ahmad was seriously injured.
Ben-Uliel, has claimed innocence, insisting he only confessed to the crime after being subjected to torture at the hands of Shin Bet interrogators.
In 2018, a panel of Central District Court judges ruled that confessions given under duress by Ben-Uliel would be inadmissible in the case against him.
However, additional confessions given when not under enhanced interrogation were ruled admissible and the prosecution has insisted they are enough to convict Ben-Uliel.
— Jacob Magid
Hong Kong legislature erupts into fisticuffs
Clashes have broken out in Hong Kong’s legislature for the second time this month as the city’s pro-democracy camp tried to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China’s national anthem.
Fighting erupted in the House Committee, a body that helps scrutinize bills, with protesting pro-democracy lawmakers dragged from the chamber by security guards and scuffles between rival camps flared up on the chamber floor.
The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning no bills have made it to the legislature for a vote, including one that criminalizes ridiculing or altering the national anthem.
Pro-democracy lawmakers have used filibustering and procedural delays to stop voting for a new chair. But in recent weeks pro-Beijing politicians have moved to break the stalemate.
During Monday’s scuffles, one pro-democracy lawmaker threw torn up pages of the legislature’s rulebook at his opponents. Others were wrestled out the chamber by suited security guards in facemasks and leather gloves.
The chaotic scenes are the latest expression of an entrenched political crisis engulfing Hong Kong.
— AFP
Israel still sizzling as heat wave continues to bake country
Israel is gearing up for another scorcher, with temperatures expected to soar to 44°C (111°F) in some places Monday, as a heat-wave continues to melt the country from Eilat to the Golan.
The Parks and Nature Authority has called on people to avoid going on hikes or visiting nature spots without shade for fear of people suffering heatstroke. On Sunday, the parks service closed several areas because of the heat.
The heat wave is expected to last until the weekend, though some slight relief is predicted for Friday, when the mercury will slump to a merely toasty 35°C (95°F) or slightly lower in some places, before dropping to more seasonal temperatures on Saturday.
Man killed in third shooting death within hours
A man from the coastal town of Jisr al-Zarqa has been found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, it what may be the third shooting death within hours.
The man, 26, was found on a street in the nearby city of Harish. Police are investigating.
According to the Ynet news site, the victim, who is not named in press reports, is known to police.
On Sunday afternoon, 59-year-old Abd Elhalim Shlavi was gunned down in the central Israeli city of Qalansawe, hours before Matan Levi, 23, was shot to death in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa.
There is no announced link between the killings. No suspects have been named.
Opposition leaders wake up in fighting mood
Opposition figures are starting off their day by chomping at the new government along with their morning coffee and Danish.
“[Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] is an able politician who managed to fold half of Blue and White under him and make a government. This is a disgusting government, bloated and broken,” opposition chief Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid-Telem tells Kan radio.
“I’m happy I am not in this revulsion, there is no other way to describe this coalition,” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tells Army Radio. “They are taking apart and putting together ministries like it’s a Lego toy.”
“We’ll do everything to shorten the life of this government, with the help of Yair Lapid and others,” says Joint List head Ayman Odeh, also to Army Radio.
