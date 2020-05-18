Opposition leaders waste no time in vowing to bring government down

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Israel still sizzling as heat wave continues to bake country
Israel is gearing up for another scorcher, with temperatures expected to soar to 44°C (111°F) in some places Monday, as a heat-wave continues to melt the country from Eilat to the Golan.
The Parks and Nature Authority has called on people to avoid going on hikes or visiting nature spots without shade for fear of people suffering heatstroke. On Sunday, the parks service closed several areas because of the heat.
The heat wave is expected to last until the weekend, though some slight relief is predicted for Friday, when the mercury will slump to a merely toasty 35°C (95°F) or slightly lower in some places, before dropping to more seasonal temperatures on Saturday.
Man killed in third shooting death within hours
A man from the coastal town of Jisr al-Zarqa has been found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, it what may be the third shooting death within hours.
The man, 26, was found on a street in the nearby city of Harish. Police are investigating.
According to the Ynet news site, the victim, who is not named in press reports, is known to police.
On Sunday afternoon, 59-year-old Abd Elhalim Shlavi was gunned down in the central Israeli city of Qalansawe, hours before Matan Levi, 23, was shot to death in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa.
There is no announced link between the killings. No suspects have been named.
Opposition leaders wake up in fighting mood
Opposition figures are starting off their day by chomping at the new government along with their morning coffee and danish.
“[Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] is an able politician who managed to fold half of Blue and White under him and make a government. This is a disgusting government, bloated and broken,” opposition chief Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid-Telem tells Kan radio.
“I’m happy I am not in this revulsion, there is no other way to describe this coalition,” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tells Army Radio. “They are taking apart and putting together ministries like its a game of Legos.”
“We’ll do everything to shorten the life of this government, with the help of Yair Lapid and others,” says Joint List head Ayman Odeh, also to Army Radio.
