The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Man killed in third shooting death within hours
A man from the coastal town of Jisr al-Zarqa has been found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, it what may be the third shooting death within hours.
The man, 26, was found on a street in the nearby city of Harish. Police are investigating.
According to the Ynet news site, the victim, who is not named in press reports, is known to police.
On Sunday afternoon, 59-year-old Abd Elhalim Shlavi was gunned down in the central Israeli city of Qalansawe, hours before Matan Levi, 23, was shot to death in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa.
There is no announced link between the killings. No suspects have been named.
Opposition leaders wake up in fighting mood
Opposition figures are starting off their day by chomping at the new government along with their morning coffee and danish.
“[Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] is an able politician who managed to fold half of Blue and White under him and make a government. This is a disgusting government, bloated and broken,” opposition chief Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid-Telem tells Kan radio.
“I’m happy I am not in this revulsion, there is no other way to describe this coalition,” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tells Army Radio. “They are taking apart and putting together ministries like its a game of Legos.”
“We’ll do everything to shorten the life of this government, with the help of Yair Lapid and others,” says Joint List head Ayman Odeh, also to Army Radio.
