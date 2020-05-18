Taking over at Defense Ministry, Gantz vows to advance Trump peace plan and ‘everything it contains’

The Lod District Court court is set to hand down its verdict this morning in the murder trial of the primary suspect in the 2015 firebombing of a Palestinian family’s home in the West Bank village of Duma.

Amiram Ben-Uliel is suspected of hurling a Molotov cocktail into a home in the West Bank village of Duma in July 2015, killing three members of the Dawabsha family sleeping inside, including a baby.

Ben-Uliel is one of two suspects who have been indicted on terror charges in the attack. The second, an accomplice who’s name has not been released as he was a minor at the time of the attack, reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office last May in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

According to the indictment against him, Ben-Uliel and a teen accomplice planned to carry out an attack against Palestinians as revenge for a fatal drive-by shooting days earlier.

When the younger accomplice failed to show at the rendezvous point in July 2015, Ben-Uliel decided to carry out the attack on his own, the charge sheet says. He entered the Duma village and sprayed Hebrew graffiti on one home, then hurled Molotov cocktails through the windows of a pair of homes. The first building was empty, but in the second slept the members of the Dawabsha family. Eighteen-month-old Ali Saad Dawabsha was burned to death along with his parents, Riham and Saad, while 4-year-old Ahmad was seriously injured.

Ben-Uliel, has claimed innocence, insisting he only confessed to the crime after being subjected to torture at the hands of Shin Bet interrogators.

In 2018, a panel of Central District Court judges ruled that confessions given under duress by Ben-Uliel would be inadmissible in the case against him.

However, additional confessions given when not under enhanced interrogation were ruled admissible and the prosecution has insisted they are enough to convict Ben-Uliel.

— Jacob Magid