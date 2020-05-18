Electricity usage spikes as scorcher fries country

Temperatures in the Jordan Valley north of the Dead Sea have reached 45º (113ºF), and are hovering between 40º (107ºF) and 42º (113ºF) in many other parts of the country, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

Jerusalem is a relatively chilly 36º (96.8ºF).

The Israel Electric Corporation says 13,194 megawatts of power are currently being used to power air conditioners and the like, just a few hundred megawatts shy of the record of 13,526 set in July last year. It says it has just over 1,000 megawatts in reserves.

According to Channel 12 news, some schools are shutting down only a day after reopening because they do not want children to be forced to wear face masks in the unbearable heat.

Luckily the heat wave is only expected to last another 5-6 days, also known as forever.