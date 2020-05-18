Dawabsha relatives praise verdict, but say it does not ease pain

Speaking to The Times of Israel immediately after the ruling, Hussein Dawabsha says he is “satisfied by the verdict” and that it is “good that the murderer would remain behind bars, but that it will not return” his daughter Riham, son-in-law Sa’ad and his eighteen-month-old grandson.

He says 9-year-old Ahmed Dawabsha, who survived the attack but suffered extensive burns, “is asking every night where his mother is, where his father is, where his brother is. This verdict does not make it any easier to answer him,” Dawabsha says.

“I hope this ruling serves as deterrence and prevents other terrorists from attacking innocents,” he adds, claiming that other accomplices in the attack on his family were still roaming free and calling on authorities to bring theme to justice as well.

Nasser, an uncle, also tells the channel that the pain for Ahmed Dawabsha is not dissipating.

“He goes around with kids his age and feels like he’s missing something, because he lost his mother and father.”

He also says that settlers in the area continue to attack and threaten Palestinians, with the backing of the IDF.

— with Jacob Magid