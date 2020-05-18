Italy records lowest number of virus deaths, new cases since pre-lockdown

ROME — Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown there began in early March.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections are registered in a 24-hour period ending this evening.

That same period sees 451 confirmed new cases.

Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms today, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores or attend church services such as Mass.

But until next month they still cannot travel outside their regions except for work or other strict necessities, as lockdown rules are gradually lifted.

Italy now officially has 32,007 deaths, although many in nursing homes who died during the lockdown period were not tested for the coronavirus, as the tests were mainly given to hospitalized patients.

Overall, there are 225,886 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where Europe’s outbreak began.

— AP