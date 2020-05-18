Japan’s megafund SoftBank loses billions on WeWork snarl, pandemic

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. is reporting losses of 961.6 billion yen ($9 billion) for the fiscal year through March, thanks to red ink related to its Vision Fund investments including troubled office space-sharing venture WeWork.

SoftBank, founded in 1981, said Monday the drop in share prices around the world from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic had slammed the value of its sprawling investments.

SoftBank was a major investor in WeWork, which saw its valuation plummet due to concerns about Israeli co-founder Adam Neumann, whose reported lavish living has tarnished the brand. The firm had been pursuing an IPO with a $47 billion valuation, but increased scrutiny of Neumann and the firm’s profitability sank that price by over two-thirds.

Neumann has since been forced out and the IPO shelved.

The future of the office-sharing business model itself is in question as reopening economies try to abide by social-distancing measures against the virus that causes COVID-19.

On top of WeWork’s poor performance, SoftBank suffered damage to the value of Uber and other holdings in its portfolio. The pandemic is adding to uncertainties.

