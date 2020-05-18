JCC hoax bomber given extra 45 days in clink

More and more classes are being canceled because of the high heat combined with the need for stifling face masks, according to Hebrew media reports.

In Rishon Lezion, parents have said they will keep their kids home for next few days to protest the mask requirement.

In other cities, including Herzliya, the city has said classes will be canceled on Tuesday at least, and Tel Aviv has told each school to decide on its own whether to scrap lessons.

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen tells Channel 12 news he has also decided to cancel classes for older students until Sunday.

According to Health Ministry requirements, students in the fourth grade and up must cover their mouths and noses with masks out of fear of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Walla news quotes the Pediatricians Association calling for students to be exempt from the mask requirement.

“Kids wearing masks for long hours is not practical and borders on extremely difficult. Masks that become soaked with sweat are unsustainable,” the organization is quoted saying.