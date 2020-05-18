Mandelblit decries ‘false claims’ against prosecutors as new justice minister takes office

Prime Minister Netanyahu is asking to not have to attend the opening of his corruption trial next week, Channel 12 reports.

The network says it’s unclear on what grounds Netanyahu will request the exemption from showing up at the May 24 hearing at the Jerusalem District Court.

Netanyahu has been indicted in three cases on charges of fraud and breach of trust, as well as bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing and has claimed the charges are an effort by political rivals, the media and law enforcement to remove him from office.