EU says won’t recognize unilateral Israeli annexation in West Bank

The European Union’s top diplomat congratulates Israel on the formation of a new government, while urging it not to move forward with unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank.

In a statement, Josep Borrell says the EU is willing to help restart long dormant peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“International law is a fundamental pillar of the international rules-based order. In this respect, the EU and its member states recall that they will not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians. The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both states, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region,” he says.

Borrell adds: “In this vein, we note with grave concern the provision – to be submitted for approval by the Israeli cabinet – on the annexation of parts of occupied Palestinian territories, as stated by the Prime Minister [Netanyahu] when presenting his government to the Knesset on May 17, and as envisaged in the coalition agreement signed earlier. We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory and would be, as such, contrary to international law.”

The statement comes several days after EU ministers met to discuss possible responses if Israel annexes West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.