Hong Kong legislature erupts into fisticuffs

Clashes have broken out in Hong Kong’s legislature for the second time this month as the city’s pro-democracy camp tried to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China’s national anthem.

Fighting erupted in the House Committee, a body that helps scrutinize bills, with protesting pro-democracy lawmakers dragged from the chamber by security guards and scuffles between rival camps flared up on the chamber floor.

The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning no bills have made it to the legislature for a vote, including one that criminalizes ridiculing or altering the national anthem.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have used filibustering and procedural delays to stop voting for a new chair. But in recent weeks pro-Beijing politicians have moved to break the stalemate.

During Monday’s scuffles, one pro-democracy lawmaker threw torn up pages of the legislature’s rulebook at his opponents. Others were wrestled out the chamber by suited security guards in facemasks and leather gloves.

The chaotic scenes are the latest expression of an entrenched political crisis engulfing Hong Kong.

— AFP