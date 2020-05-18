Opposition leaders wake up in fighting mood

A man from the coastal town of Jisr al-Zarqa has been found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, it what may be the third shooting death within hours.

The man, 26, was found on a street in the nearby city of Harish. Police are investigating.

According to the Ynet news site, the victim, who is not named in press reports, is known to police.

On Sunday afternoon, 59-year-old Abd Elhalim Shlavi was gunned down in the central Israeli city of Qalansawe, hours before Matan Levi, 23, was shot to death in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa.

There is no announced link between the killings. No suspects have been named.