Residents of Tel Aviv neighborhood asked to stay at home after 5 family members infected

The Tel Aviv Municipality calls on residents of Neve Ofer, a neighborhood in the south of the city, to remain at home except for essential needs after five members of one family tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After the discovery of a few cases of coronavirus in the neighborhood, you are requested to act in accordance with Health Ministry instructions: Wear masks, avoid crowding and crowds, and adhere to hygiene rules,” the ministry says in a statement to Neve Ofer residents.

Anyone who was in contact with any of those infected was instructed to enter quarantine.

According to the Ynet news site, the parents and three of their kids complained a week ago about losing their sense of taste, but didn’t exhibit other symptoms of COVID-19 and therefore weren’t tested until a few days later.

“The children were very active last week,” an unnamed family friend tells the website. “One of the kids went to a school — an ultra-Orthodox one — and for a few days there was complete uncertainty. The family was asking for an entire week to be tested and only yesterday were the children tested.”