Sirens sound in Ashkelon

A video making the rounds of social media shows Israeli celebrants at a wedding in Nes Ziona keeping their spirits up as they crowd into a back room during the latest rocket barrage.

באמצע החתונה: אורחים הובהלו למטבח בשל אזעקה בנס ציונה (אבישי בן-חיים) pic.twitter.com/jl0Vqj64kd — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) November 13, 2019

The town, sandwiched between Rehovot and Rishon Lezion some 50 kilometers from Gaza, had not been targeted at all during the day, so events that may have been canceled a day earlier went ahead anyway and the rocket fire caught many off guard.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage from the barrage.