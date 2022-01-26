Snow begins falling in Jerusalem, expected to continue overnight
Snowflakes are falling in Jerusalem, with residents hoping for significant snowfall that will see the snow pile up throughout the night.
Some forecasts have said Jerusalem may see as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow. Schools in Jerusalem closed early today and COVID-19 testing sites are to stay closed until Thursday afternoon, as the capital braces for winter storm Elpis.
The snow is expected to stop in the early morning.
comments