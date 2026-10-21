Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Some 7.3 million Israelis eligible to vote in next week’s election, of whom 810,000 live abroad

By Stav Levaton Today, 2:11 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Ballot papers of various political parties are displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Ballot papers of various political parties are displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Approximately 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote in next week’s election, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), 6.5 million of whom reside in Israel, with another 810,000 living abroad.

The number of eligible voters residing in Israel has risen by 5.4 percent, or approximately 333,000 people, since the last Knesset election in November 2022.

According to the CBS, 77 percent of eligible voters living in Israel are Jewish, including 10.5% who are ultra-Orthodox. Arab Israelis account for 18%, while another 5% are classified as “other.”

The figures also show that 15.1% of eligible voters are aged 18-24, while 26.3% are aged 60 and over.

Jerusalem has the lowest proportion of eligible voters among Israel’s major cities, at just 39.2%, followed by Beit Shemesh (47.1%) and Bnei Brak (50.4%). All three cities have large ultra-Orthodox populations with younger age demographics, contributing to their relatively low proportions of voting-age residents.

Bat Yam has the highest proportion among major cities, at 79.5%, followed by Tel Aviv-Jaffa (77.4%) and Ramat Gan (77.2%).

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