US killing of Iranian general risks ‘dangerous escalation’: Pelosi

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi slams a US strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders in Baghdad as an “aggression” that will “spark a devastating war.”

“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander in an official post is an aggression against the country of Iraq, its state, its government and its people,” Abdel Mahdi says in a statement, referring to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the powerful Popular Mobilization Force militia, who died in the strike along with Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Abdel Mahdi says the strike is also a “flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of US troops” on Iraqi soil.

— AFP