US says Hezbollah is a ‘serious and real threat’

Netanyahu: Hezbollah tunnels ‘an act of war’

Ahead of the UN Security Council meeting later today on the cross-border attack tunnels attributed to the Hezbollah terror group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the underground passages constitute “an act of war” and Lebanon is responsible.

The aim of Hezbollah was to “penetrate our territory, kidnap our people, including civilians, murder civilians, and conquer the northern piece of the Galilee. This is not merely an act of aggression, it’s an act of war,” says Netanyahu in an English-language speech.

“It is important to understand what Hezbollah is doing here. It’s committing a double war crime. It’s targeting Israeli civilians while jeopardizing, while hiding behind, Lebanese civilians. That’s a double war crime,” says Netanyahu.

“The people of Lebanon have to understand that Hezbollah is putting them in jeopardy and we expect Lebanon to take action against this, to protest against this, not to give in to this. And the fact that the Lebanese army is doing nothing means that they are either unable, or unwilling, or both.”

“It doesn’t absolve Lebanon’s culpability. Their territory is being used to attack our territory,” continues the prime minister.

“Therefore, we hold Lebanon accountable,” he says.

Asked whether the Lebanese army knew of the tunnel-digging, Netanyahu says: “To the best of our knowledge, the answer is no.” But he says the Lebanese military is now aware of the problem and must take action.

Netanyahu says the international community should hold Iran, Hezbollah and Lebanon accountable and heighten sanctions against the terror group.

Hezbollah is using “every third house” in southern Lebanon for terror purposes, he says.