Vote count slower than usual, could take hours

Likud holds comfortable lead as election results trickle in

Ballot count apparently delayed, with just 12% of votes counted by morning; near-final results could take hours

By TOI staff Today, 6:22 am 0 Edit
Israeli singer Maor Edri (R) speaks in the microphone as he stands next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), his wife Sara (L), and Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (C-L) at the Likud party campaign headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv early on March 3, 2020, after polls officially closed (Jack GUEZ / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.

6:12 am

The election results are trickling in at a slower pace than usual, with the lag attributed to stricter controls by the Central Elections Committee.

At this rate, the near-final figures may not be publicly available until this afternoon or evening, Hebrew media notes.

6:03 am

Gap between Likud, Blue and White narrows slightly as 12% of vote counted

Likud continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over Blue and White as 12.6% of the vote is accounted for.

With over 800,000 ballots counted, Netanyahu’s party wins 30% (equivalent to some 36 Knesset seats) while Gantz’s party trails with 24.5% (some 29 seats).

5:36 am

Over 653,000 ballots counted, representing 10% of vote

Over 653,000 votes, 10% of the overall tally, have been counted, the Central Elections Committee says after 5 a.m.

Netanyahu’s Likud is currently picking up some 30.9% of the vote (about 36 seats), and Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to clinch 23.6% (about 28 seats).

The figures will likely change in the coming hours. Currently, the two largest parties are separated by some 47,000 votes.

