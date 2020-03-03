Likud holds comfortable lead as election results trickle in

Nearly one-quarter of votes — over 1.4 million — have now been tallied.

With over 22% of the results in, Likud remains in the lead with 29.6% (amounting to about 35 Knesset seats).

Blue and White is next, with 23.5% of the vote, or an estimated 28 seats.

It is followed by the Joint List with over 10% of the national vote (some 12 seats).

United Torah Judaism surpasses Shas for the first time, with both ultra-Orthodox parties taking over 9% each.

Yamina follows with 6.4% of the vote, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu take over 5% each.

The results will likely shift over the coming hours.