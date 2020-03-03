Liberman rules out joining Likud-led coalition of right-wing religious parties

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday said his party would not join a Likud-led coalition of religious-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, in accordance with his campaign promises.

“We are a party of principles,” he said, speaking onstage at his party’s headquarters in the central city of Modi’in.

Liberman, whose party is predicted to take 6 to 8 seats in the next Knesset, said he was waiting for the actual tallies to come in — rather than exit polls — before making final decisions, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be closing in on a majority on Monday night. All three major news networks forecast that Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc would take a combined 60 seats.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Every seat matters, so we have to wait for the true results,” Liberman said.

In the past year’s three election campaigns, Liberman — whose party currently commands eight seats in the Knesset — came out strongly against both the ultra-Orthodox parties and the national-religious parties, referring to them derisively as “messianic.”

Number two on the Yisrael Beytenu list, MK Oded Forer, said the party would not be swayed by offers of important ministerial posts

“This is not about positions, it’s about principles,” Forer told The Times of Israel shortly after the exit polls were released.

Forer scoffed when asked if the party would rather have more direct control over government policy by joining the ruling coalition, rather than sitting in the opposition.

“Sitting in a government that is carrying out a policy that is opposite to your own doesn’t mean you’re influencing things. It means you’re a doormat, and we don’t plan to be a doormat,” he said.

In the past two elections, Liberman has been in the position of “kingmaker,” able to give or deny his erstwhile political ally Netanyahu a majority in the Knesset and another tenure as premier.

He twice denied Netanyahu: first in last April’s election, by demanding significant concessions from the ultra-Orthodox parties, which were refused, and then again last September, by demanding a national unity government between the Likud and the Blue and White party.

As a result of his refusal to again join with Likud, Liberman is widely seen as being the main cause of both Monday’s and September’s elections.

For years, the Molodovan-born Liberman was closely tied to Netanyahu, having served as the director-general of his Prime Minister’s Office in 1996-1997. Though Liberman struck out with his own political party in 1997, he maintained tight relations with the Likud, even merging with it for the 2013 elections.

Liberman split from Likud for the 2015 elections, serving in the opposition until June 2016, when he struck a coalition deal with Netanyahu and was named defense minister.

During his tenure in the Defense Ministry, Liberman clashed publicly with Netanyahu over the government’s positions on the Gaza Strip, arguing that Israel should take a far harsher stance against the Hamas terror group, which rules the enclave. He cited those issues as his reason for resigning from the role in November 2018, following a major flareup between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.