Likud MK: We may form minority coalition; voters against Netanyahu’s prosecution

Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar says his party will form a coalition after Monday’s election, even if it is a minority government, and that the voters demonstrated they are against the pursuit of legal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The public said that what the legal system did to Netanyahu is a huge error, trailing after the left and the media in massive pursuit of the prime minister,” he tells Army Radio. “We will establish a government even if we have 59 [seats].”

Zohar has long been viewed as a trial-balloon foil for Netanyahu.

He led a public campaign to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity from a corruption indictment over the past year, even when Netanyahu himself publicly insisted he would not seek immunity and claimed to oppose the effort.