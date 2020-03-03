The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Likud MK: We may form minority coalition; voters against Netanyahu’s prosecution
Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar says his party will form a coalition after Monday’s election, even if it is a minority government, and that the voters demonstrated they are against the pursuit of legal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The public said that what the legal system did to Netanyahu is a huge error, trailing after the left and the media in massive pursuit of the prime minister,” he tells Army Radio. “We will establish a government even if we have 59 [seats].”
Zohar has long been viewed as a trial-balloon foil for Netanyahu.
He led a public campaign to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity from a corruption indictment over the past year, even when Netanyahu himself publicly insisted he would not seek immunity and claimed to oppose the effort.
International nuclear watchdog to rebuke Iran for not allowing access — report
The International Atomic Energy Agency is to rebuke Iran failing to provide access to one or more nuclear sites of interest, Reuters reports.
Several diplomats told the news agency that in addition to its quarterly report due to be released Tuesday, the nuclear watchdog will issue a second document noting Tehran’s general failure to cooperate and in particular for not allowing access.
“The general message is: There’s a new sheriff in town,” a diplomat from a country on the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors tells Reuters in reference to new chief Rafael Grossi.
Since May 2019, Iran has progressively scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement in response to the US sanctions and Europe’s inability to circumvent them.
Election Committee says votes all counted, are being checked and tested
The Central Election Committee responds to questions about the delays to the vote count, saying that the ballots have all been tallied and are now being closely checked, Hebrew media reports.
“All the votes have been counted, and we are currently in the process of testing and monitoring, including statistical tests and [checks] for anomalies,” the committee says.
“The purpose of these procedures is to tighten control over the election results and their credibility and to publish the accurate and reliable results. As we have emphasized, the publication will only be at the end of the process in the late afternoon.”
With over 30% of votes counted, Likud remains in the lead
Nearly one-third of votes (1,430,449 ballots) have now been counted, Hebrew media reports.
With over 31% of the results in, Likud remains in the lead with 29.6% (amounting to about 35 Knesset seats).
Blue and White is next, with 23.6% of the vote, or an estimated 28 seats.
It is followed by the Joint List with over 10% of the national vote (some 12 seats).
United Torah Judaism surpasses Shas for the first time, with both ultra-Orthodox parties taking over 9% each.
Yamina follows with 6.4% of the vote, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu take over 5% each.
The results are likely to adjust over the coming hours.
A recap for those just waking up
If you’re just tuning in now, here are some things that happened overnight.
Buoyed by promising exit polls, Netanyahu gave a victory speech to supporters in Tel Aviv, vowing to build a “strong national government” and heal the nation’s rifts. You can read our report here.
Gantz, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the projected results but didn’t concede. Read more about it here.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government of religious and right-wing parties.
And Labor-Gesher-Meretz, coasting to a likely embarrassing showing in Monday’s election, blamed Blue and White’s campaign tactics.
The revised exit polls gave the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu 59 Knesset seats, two shy of a majority. The televised polls had originally given the right 60 seats.
The election count is slower than usual and it’ll likely be hours before the country knows whether Netanyahu has 61 seats to form a coalition or whether the political deadlock plaguing Israel for a year continues.
Vote count slower than usual, could take hours
The election results are trickling in at a slower pace than usual, with the lag attributed to stricter controls by the Central Elections Committee.
At this rate, the near-final figures may not be publicly available until this afternoon or evening, Hebrew media notes.
Gap between Likud, Blue and White narrows slightly as 12% of vote counted
Likud continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over Blue and White as 12.6% of the vote is accounted for.
With over 800,000 ballots counted, Netanyahu’s party wins 30% (equivalent to some 36 Knesset seats) while Gantz’s party trails with 24.5% (some 29 seats).
Over 653,000 ballots counted, representing 10% of vote
Over 653,000 votes, 10% of the overall tally, have been counted, the Central Elections Committee says after 5 a.m.
Netanyahu’s Likud is currently picking up some 30.9% of the vote (about 36 seats), and Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to clinch 23.6% (about 28 seats).
The figures will likely change in the coming hours. Currently, the two largest parties are separated by some 47,000 votes.
