Liberman: We will do everything to prevent fourth elections

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman says that his party will do everything within its power to prevent the country going to the polls for a fourth time later this year.

“We will do everything to prevent fourth elections. We will decide to go here or there,” Liberman says.

Last May, Liberman refused to join a Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government over disagreements on the ultra-Orthodox military draft law.

Following the September vote, he said he would only join a unity coalition of Likud and Blue and White, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

On Friday Liberman said that he will not back any candidate to become prime minister after next week’s elections, unless they meet his basic demands for a liberal Zionist government.