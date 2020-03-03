The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
A recap for those just waking up
If you’re just tuning in now, here’s some things that happened overnight.
Buoyed by promising exit polls, Netanyahu gave a victory speech to supporters in Tel Aviv, vowing to build a “strong national government” and heal the nation’s rifts. You can read our report here.
Gantz, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the projected results but didn’t concede. Read more about it here.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government of religious and right-wing parties.
And Labor-Gesher-Meretz, coasting to a likely embarrassing showing in Monday’s election, blamed Blue and White’s campaign tactics.
The revised exit polls gave the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu 59 Knesset seats, two shy of a majority. The televised polls had originally given the right 60 seats.
The election count is slower than usual and it’ll likely be hours before the country knows whether Netanyahu has 61 seats to form a coalition or whether the political deadlock plaguing Israel for a year continues.
Vote count slower than usual, could take hours
The election results are trickling in at a slower pace than usual, with the lag attributed to stricter controls by the Central Elections Committee.
At this rate, the near-final figures may not be publicly available until this afternoon or evening, Hebrew media notes.
Gap between Likud, Blue and White narrows slightly as 12% of vote counted
Likud continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over Blue and White as 12.6% of the vote is accounted for.
With over 800,000 ballots counted, Netanyahu’s party wins 30% (equivalent to some 36 Knesset seats) while Gantz’s party trails with 24.5% (some 29 seats).
Over 653,000 ballots counted, representing 10% of vote
Over 653,000 votes, 10% of the overall tally, have been counted, the Central Elections Committee says after 5 a.m.
Netanyahu’s Likud is currently picking up some 30.9% of the vote (about 36 seats), and Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to clinch 23.6% (about 28 seats).
The figures will likely change in the coming hours. Currently, the two largest parties are separated by some 47,000 votes.
comments