Joint List’s Odeh thanks Arab public, Jewish supporters for ‘crazy achievement’

Joint List head Ayman Odeh gives a statement thanking his party’s supporters after initial results show a large jump in the number of seats for the Arab majority faction.

“I congratulate both the Arab public and the Jewish public who supported the Joint List. From April until now we have increased from ten seats to 15 — that is a crazy achievement,” Odeh says.

He says that he has not been in contact with Benny Gantz but that the Blue and White leader can call him.

“Last time we recommended [Gantz] not because of a love of Mordechai, but due to a hatred of Haman,” Odeh says citing main characters from the story of the upcoming Purim festival. “We don’t want anything to do with Blue and White in light of their racist campaign.”

Most, but not all, of the Joint List recommended Gantz as prime minister after September’s deadlocked elections.