Fuming at Blue and White over campaign, Peretz and Levy said weighing joining right-wing bloc

Channel 13 reports that Labor and Gesher leaders Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis respectively are not ruling out joining the right-wing bloc due to their frustrations with the Blue and White party over its campaign against Labor-Gesher-Meretz.

They claim that a Blue and White ad saying that those who vote for Amir Peretz will receive [Yamina MK Rafi] Peretz and those who vote Orly [Levy-Abekasis] will receive [Likud MK] Miri [Regev]. Peretz and Levy reportedly feel that the ad was racist because they are both Mizrahi and they were specifically compared to two other Mizrahi lawmakers on the right.

But Peretz and Miri appear to have been chosen because their names sound similar or the same to Peretz and Orly.

Channel 13 says that Levy would be more willing to jump ship if the right-wing religious bloc reaches 60 seats.