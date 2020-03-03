International nuclear watchdog to rebuke Iran for not allowing access — report

The International Atomic Energy Agency is to rebuke Iran failing to provide access to one or more nuclear sites of interest, Reuters reports.

Several diplomats told the news agency that in addition to its quarterly report due to be released Tuesday, the nuclear watchdog will issue a second document noting Tehran’s general failure to cooperate and in particular for not allowing access.

“The general message is: There’s a new sheriff in town,” a diplomat from a country on the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors tells Reuters in reference to new chief Rafael Grossi.

Since May 2019, Iran has progressively scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement in response to the US sanctions and Europe’s inability to circumvent them.