Bennett warns of ‘mass draft evasion and the collapse of the IDF’ at Tel Aviv presser

B’Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett charges that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is overseeing “mass draft evasion and the collapse of the IDF,” in a press conference at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

“Netanyahu warns of security dangers, but he himself leads the worst danger of all — mass draft evasion and the collapse of the IDF,” the former prime minister tells reporters, referring to the current government’s attempts to legislate draft exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students.

Bennett says nobody can deny that the “IDF is facing collapse.”

“Everyone who was part of the failure must end their job immediately,” Bennett also says, regarding those who were in leadership positions in the lead-up to the October 7, 2023, massacre.