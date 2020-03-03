Netanyahu meets with Shas head Deri; right-wing parties to convene at Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Shas head Aryeh Deri, the Ynet news site reports.

According to the report, the two discussed the formation of the next government and different possible scenarios for its establishment in the 1.5 hour-long meeting at the prime minister’s residence.

The parties in the right-wing bloc are expected to meet at 3 p.m. at the Knesset.

The decision regarding who will be the next prime minister ultimately lies with President Reuven Rivlin, who will meet with the leaders of all the parties that cleared the electoral threshold, hear who each of them recommends as prime minister, and determine which candidate has the best chance of forming a coalition of at least 61 out of the 120 elected Knesset members.