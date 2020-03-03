With 81% of votes counted, Likud widening lead over Blue and White

With around 90 percent of votes tallied, the Blue and White party slightly narrows the Likud party’s lead.

Likud takes 29.3% of the vote, with Blue and White in second place with 26.3% of the vote.

Those parties are followed by the Joint List with 12.9% of the national vote.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.2%.

Yisrael Beytenu receives around 5.9% of the vote and Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.7%. Yamina follows with 5% of the vote.

The new tallies give the right-wing bloc 60 seats and the center-left bloc 53, with the remainder held by Yisrael Beytenu.