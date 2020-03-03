Watchdog files petition to stop Netanyahu from forming coalition while indicted

Corruption watchdog Movement for Quality Government files a petition with the High Court arguing that it is against the law for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government when he has been indicted.

“The government cannot be formed by one charged with a criminal offense,” the watchdog says in a statement.

“It is inconceivable that a prime minister can sit on the [court] bench of the accused in the morning and preside over the security cabinet in the evening. The Supreme Court must intervene and determine the proper norms.”

In January, the High Court rejected a petition that urged it to announce that Netanyahu cannot form a government after the March 2 election due to the charges against him. At the time, the court said a decision on the matter was “premature.”

The panel of justices led by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut eventually decided it was too early to give a ruling as the election had not yet taken place, and said the petition may be more pertinent if and when Netanyahu was to be tasked with forming a government after the election.